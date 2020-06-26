Effective immediately, there will be a No Wake Zone in effect for lower St. Martin in the Stephensville and Belle River areas until further notice.
Due to the recent excessive rainfall, the water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into yards and homes along the bayou, according to a prepared statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
"We encourage boaters to stay home due to the precautionary measures in place for COVID-19," according to the SMSO. "However if you must travel on the water, please remember to follow the safe distancing guidelines for occupants on your boat."