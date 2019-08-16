LAFAYETTE — Lawyers for the plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal discriminated against an HIV-positive man who says he was hired as a deputy, then fired when his HIV status became known, lost their bid for a summary judgement Thursday morning in federal court but were encouraged with the judge’s words during the hearing.
U.S. Federal District Court Judge Michael Juneau denied the motion for summary judgement against Ackal and his two co-defendants, former IPSO public information officer Ryan Turner and former IPSO Captain and current Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, primarily because attorneys for plaintiff William “Liam” Pierce had not been able to depose Ackal.
In speaking with defense attorney Michael Barousse, however, Juneau also referred several times to the challenge Barousse faced in the upcoming trial.
“You have a steep hill to climb,” Juneau said.
According to the petition, Pierce applied for a job with the IPSO in 2012. He was contacted a month later, interviewed, and later informed he would be hired pending a physical examination.
“I still remember how excited I was when I was told I had the job,” Pierce said. “I’d fallen in love with Louisiana after moving here in 2005, and I was so happy I was going to be able to continue to serve in law enforcement.”
Pierce had worked as a paramedic, volunteer firefighter and police officer, among other volunteer and professional jobs as a first responder. In 2005, Pierce left his job in Ohio to help with relief efforts in Louisiana in response to Hurricane Katrina. He became a resident of Louisiana and continued his career in public safety, serving as a paramedic and full-time police officer in Arnaudville and Abbeville.
In April of 2012, he took the required physical for the IPSO job. Two days later, he was contacted and told he would not be hired.
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, HIV is considered a disability. Plaintiff attorney Scott Schoettes said that no matter how the defense presents its case, the fact that Pierce was hired, then had that offer of employment rescinded due to his physical results and his HIV-positive status, directly violates the ADA.
“No matter how they try to justify the conduct, the Iberia Parish Sheriff withdrew the job offer directly after learning of Liam’s HIV status, and that’s illegal discrimination plain and simple,” Schoettes said. “We look forward to making that case in court.”
Barousse did not want to comment on trial strategy, but the only way the defense can claim that the IPSO did not violate the ADA is to claim that no job offer was made.
Schoettes said that Pierce being given a physical exam denigrates that defensive position, however.
“The ADA requires that an offer be made prior to any physical examination,” Schoettes said.
Schoettes said getting a deposition with Ackal has been a challenge, but Barousse said that the deposition would be scheduled soon.
“We were first told he was in Colorado, taking care of his brother,” Schoettes said. “Then we were told he was not well enough to sit for a deposition. Later, we were told that he would not be sitting for a deposition. Two weeks ago, we were finally told he would sit.”
Juneau said he would hope the deposition would be done before any trial.
“You may want to depose your defendant first,” Juneau said.
Schoettes, however, said the deposition would not make any difference in his case.
“There is nothing he could say that would change the legality of his actions,” Schoettes said.
Juneau set a trial date for Jan. 6 for the case, with a pretrial hearing set for Dec. 18.
“You have a long row to hoe,” Juneau said to Barousse as he concluded the hearing.