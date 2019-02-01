Qualifying for the March 30 election was in effect Thursday, but there were no new qualified candidates by the end of the day.
Elections on the ballot will include Jeanerette mayor and the the five Board of Aldermen seats. Carol “Bro” Bourgeois and Aquicline Rener-Arnold qualified for the mayoral race Wednesday, as did alderman for Ward 4 Kenneth Kern.
So far, no one has qualified for the alderman-at-large seat, Ward 1 seat, Ward 2 seat or Ward 3 seat.
Qualifying for the election will end 4:30 p.m. today. To qualify for a position, go to the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court’s office at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.