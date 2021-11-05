The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously voted to no longer require masks at school buildings or buildings owned by the Iberia Parish School District at Wednesday’s meeting.
The vote came after a failed attempt to delete wording in the resolution that would have continued no longer requiring masks for students even if Gov. John Bel Edwards chooses to reinstate his mask mandate in the future.
The meeting was before a packed house of parents and grandparents who were adamant that the board end the mask requirement at Iberia Parish schools.
Following the passage of the resolution, some parents called the board “cowards” for failing to vote on a resolution that would go against the governor’s wishes should he reinstate them in the future.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry said the governor had already downgraded the mask mandate to a recommendation for public buildings in late October, but it was still under the jurisdiction of the board to uphold the mandate if they so chose.
“There’s no mask requirements for any public buildings, but that does not mean the jurisdictions that are in charge can impose mask mandates,” Landry said. “I prepared a resolution presupposing the board would opt out of the requirement that mask mandates would remain in place.”
However, Landry added that the resolution would not include Iberia Parish school buses, where masks would still have to be enforced.
Before the vote was made, several people from the audience spoke to the board. Many of the speakers were angry at board members for the mask requirement that has been active since the beginning of the year.
“If you look behind me, most of these people are here because of the masks,” Matt Gulotta said. “I have three or four of you board members posting pictures with no masks, but these parents’ kids have to wear masks. It’s hypocrisy, it’s disgusting.”
The crowd applauded and jeered at various times during the meeting, which led Board President Elvin Pradia to call the meeting to order several times.
Controversy especially came with a caveat in the resolution that if the governor decided to bring back the mask mandate, the Iberia Parish School District would automatically comply with the mandate.
“Everybody that’s addressing this board is acting like the board can override that proclamation. It’s just not so,” Landry said. “You either follow the proclamation or you can choose not to follow. If the board puts itself in a position by not following a mandated proclamation it’s going to get sued, there’s no doubt.”
Board member Brad Norris introduced a substitution to get rid of that stipulation in the resolution, which failed 8-6.
Board member Jay McDonald told Norris that not complying with a future mandate could put the board in legal trouble.
“I’ve been on the board a long time and your inexperience is showing,” McDonald said to Norris. “You’re putting the board in jeopardy by doing that because we’d be breaking the law.”
The board voted unanimously to end the mask requirement, but the crowd of parents were not satisfied. While filing out of the board meeting, many called the board members “cowards” while exiting.