No Iberia resident tested positive for coronavirus, state now says

After an error Wednesday that showed Iberia Parish as having a resident with a presumptive positive test result for the novel coronavirus, state officials rolled back the number, saying the patient had lived in Iberia but currently resides in Lafourche Parish.
In Thursday’s report, however, the Louisiana Department of Health still listed Iberia Parish as “impacted.”
A request to Iberia Medical Center Marketing Director Lisa Landry asking if any patients at the hospital had tested positive for coronavirus was answered in the negative. When asked whether or not the hospital had test kits available, Landry detailed the protocol for testing patients suspected of having the virus.
“In the event we have a patient who presents with symptoms, Iberia Medical Center is prepared to collect the sample and follow Department of Health guidelines by sending the sample to the state reference lab for testing,” Landry said.
When asked in a follow-up message whether IMC had submitted any samples for testing or was awaiting results from any coronavirus tests sent to the state laboratory, Landry said releasing that information would violate privacy laws.
“HIPAA and patient privacy are among our highest priorities, particularly during challenging circumstances,” Landry responded. “Iberia Medical Center is working closely with the Louisiana Department of Health in following protocols and guidelines recommended for testing.”
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) was established to protect personnel and medical files and similar files from disclosure which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.
Under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act, there are nine exemptions and three exclusions for medical records, none of which would preclude a hospital releasing aggregate information about the number of procedures — such as hip replacements or coronavirus tests — that had been performed.
An email to the LDH media office and to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ press office Thursday evening seeking clarification of what “impacted” meant was not returned prior to deadline.
As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, LDH reported it was tracking 19 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 across four parishes. The department currently updates those figures twice daily.
The bulk of the cases — 15 — are in Orleans Parish. The department said there are also two cases in Jefferson Parish and one each in Caddo and Lafourche parishes.
In its update Wednesday afternoon, LDH said one of the cases involved an Iberia Parish resident. The department later said that the patient, who was being treated at a hospital in Lafourche Parish. had moved out of Iberia some years ago and was currently residing in Lafourche.
“Yesterday, we reported a presumptive positive coronavirus result of an Iberia Parish resident, based on information provided to the Office of Public Health by the patient’s health care provider,” Christina Stephens with the Governor’s Press Office said.
“Additional investigation revealed that the patient currently lives in Lafourche Parish, where they are hospitalized.
“We have updated our reporting to list one presumptive positive case in Lafourche,” she continued. “Through contact tracing, we will continue to gather information about this and all of the current presumptive positive cases, so that we can monitor close contacts to prevent the spread of illness.”
