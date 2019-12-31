Republic Services will not be operating its usual household garbage and recycle routes on Wednesday. Republic Services will resume on Thursday, picking up routes a day behind the regular schedule.
Gordon’s Disposal will resume its regular services on Jan. 6.
Those who need additional information are asked to call the mayor’s office at 369-2300.
Drainage work set
Drainage work will begin later this week in the 100 block of South Evangeline Street. This work is expected to last four months, weather permitting.
The road will be closed to through traffic from East St. Peter to East Main streets. Drivers are asked to look for road closure signs and alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Those with any questions or concerns are asked to contact Southern Constructors at 608-9013.