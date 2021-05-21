No charges yet in shooting on W. Admiral Doyle Drive

Police said that they are still working to determine a suspect in a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on W. Admiral Doyle Drive.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Admiral Doyle around 1:20 p.m. They found the victim in front of the Iberia Village Apartments, where he ran after being shot near M&M Wash and Cutz, a combination barber shop and car wash located in the Fremin’s Food and Furniture parking lot.
The crime scene expanded to encompass the entire width of Admiral Doyle Drive because the victim ran across the street. Police had to shut down the roadway for about an hour and a half while investigators were at work.
According to the NIPD spokesperson, the victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot when officers arrived on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A woman at the scene, who identified herself as the victim’s aunt, said she had received a call saying that her nephew had been shot. According to police, he was the only victim.
Although there were witnesses to the incident, the NIPD spokesperson said that there are no suspects at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Thursday’s shooting comes after the State Police began an investigation into another shooting incident on E. Dale Street on Tuesday. In that one, two NIPD officers fired their weapons after responding to a call of a man asleep in his vehicle on Dale, near its intersection with Center Street.
According to a witness at a nearby business, the officers fired after being fired upon. The man who was the subject of the original call drove away, but was apprehended shortly afterward near the intersection of Weeks Island Road and Louisiana Highway 14.
No charges have yet been filed in that incident.
New Iberia Police are still investigating the initial call, even though the use of force investigation has been handed over to LSP.