The Iberia Parish School District will not be making changes to its educational model despite to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recently modivid COVID-19 restrictions.
The modified restrictions include that “local educational agencies may continue to follow the Phase 3 minimum requirements for reopening school facilities promulgated by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.”
According to a prepared statement, the Iberia Parish School District has reported a decrease in COVID-19 positivity rates last week. With consultation from the Regional Louisiana Department of Health, the district will continue with its current operating plan starting Monday.
“The district staff and school personnel will assess the situation using hard date to determine if changes need to be made,” according to the statement. “All safety routines will remain in place and be closely monitored.”