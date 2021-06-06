Chacelyn Peltier, 15, was chosen as the 2020 Scout of the Year by VFW Post 1982 of New Iberia.
The award was presented by Clay Schexnayder and Henry Broussard during Scouts BSA Troop 133 Court of Honor which took place Thursday at the VFW.
Peltier was selected as Scout of the Year due to her many accomplishments in the community, school, 4-H and Scouting. Joining the Troop in August of 2019, she has progressed through the program quickly and is currently at Star Rank on the trail to Eagle Scout.
In December she attended Scouts BSA National Youth Leadership Training and will now serve as staff on the next NYLT course. In May she attended the Order of the Arrow Ordeal. The Order of the Arrow is the honor society of the Boy Scouts of America, composed of Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives as elected by their peers.
Peltier is the daughter of Cory and Chantel Peltier. She attends New Iberia Senior High and will be in the 10th grade this fall, and is enrolled in the Honors Program. She is a member of the NISH Jackettes Dance Team, Beta Club and 4-H and is the 2020 Junior Spanish Festival Queen serving two years and representing El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia.
She is also going into her 12th year of dancing and attends Studio 84 School of Dance. In January she attended the Iberia Parish Poultry show where she won Overall Grand Champion Broiler Showman and Senior Grand Champion Premiere Exhibitor. In February Peltier attended the 86th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show in Gonzales winning Grand Champion Intermediate Broiler Showman.