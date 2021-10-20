BATTLE

A New Iberia Senior High School senior was chosen as one of the 32,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board's National Recognitions Program. 

Kameron Battle earned the recognition by excelling on her Advanced Placement Exam and in the classroom. 

The National Recognition Programs grants underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. 

Kameron plans on attending Howard University and majoring in psychology. 

 

