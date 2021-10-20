featured NISH student gets recognition BY STAFF REPORTS | THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn Author email Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. A New Iberia Senior High School senior was chosen as one of the 32,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board's National Recognitions Program. Kameron Battle earned the recognition by excelling on her Advanced Placement Exam and in the classroom. The National Recognition Programs grants underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. Kameron plans on attending Howard University and majoring in psychology. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Kameron Battle Senior High School Senior Education School University Exam Grant Honor Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 20, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Services set for Woodlawn student killed in shooting 3 Things to Know about New Iberia’s inaugural Halloween parade Thibodeaux begins jail sentence jeanerette High School Homecoming Queen 2021 Second arrest made in death of man dumped in Lake Bistineau NIPD investigating afternoon shooting Annual Loreauville Tailgating Cook-Off draws crowds Former Clerk of Court Thibodeaux to begin serving sentence Council discusses request for new mayor's vehicle Shreveport man killed in New Orleans days after dream comes true Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit