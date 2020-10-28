NISH roof work nearly complete

After going through a pandemic, two hurricanes and a possible tropical storm, the roofing project at New Iberia Senior High will hopefully be nearing completion within the near future.
The re-roofing of NISH was approved by the Iberia Parish School Board on May 6. MorCore Roofing was chosen as the contractor after coming in with the lowest bid of $1.4 million.
In June, a change order for the project was granted after the maintenance department became concerned with moisture migration in the fiber board and the insulation of the roof.
According to a report at the time, last year’s August report yielded 11,000 square feet of wet fiberboard, and an additional 500 square feet was added in an effort to account for possible moisture migration. After MorCore provided their own investigation, an additional 7,792 square feet that needed to be changed at roof restoration sections.
At the last update, Secretary of Schools Carey Laviolette said the project would be completed in two weeks.