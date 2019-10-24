Hundreds of people turned out for New Iberia Senior High School’s homecoming parade Wednesday afternoon in downtown New Iberia.
Floats that carried current and past NISH classes traveled down Main Street, where the event eventually led into the Jacket Jam pep rally at the NISH boys’ gym.
Friday activities begin at noon with the Homecoming Alumni Reception in the Main Hall at the school, followed by a pep rally in the boys’ gym at 1:30 p.m.
The NISH Yellow Jackets will be facing off against the Comeaux Spartans 7 p.m. Friday for the homecoming football game.
On Saturday, the homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m., with the homecoming court announced at 10 p.m.