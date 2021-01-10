The New Iberia Police Department will be implementing a new training program for its officers that has the goal of increasing peer intervention.
The EPIC, or Ethical Policing is Courageous, program is a peer intervention program developed by the New Orleans Police Department in collaboration with community partners, to promote a culture of high-quality and ethical policing.
Chief Todd D’Albor said at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting that the NIPD met to discuss implementing the program and received unanimous consensus that they should move ahead with it.
“The way that the officers look at it is if an officer is going to lose his temper, they are going to intervene,” D’Albor said. “They are saving the community and also probably saving the officer’s career at the same time.”
The main purpose of the EPIC program is to give officers the tools to stop a bad action before it occurs. Sgt. Derrick Rock said EPIC redefines critical loyalty not to officers, but to the community and the profession.
“It changes what we look for in hiring and trains officers to look for danger signs,” Rock said.
While most people function as passive bystanders, the EPIC program is geared to teaching how to make officers active bystanders by stopping a negative action when they see it.
The results of the program include increasing trust between police and the community, as well as healthier and more stable officers who generally have fewer disciplinary issues.
The NIPD already has policies that protect officers from retaliation for reporting incidents, but the EPIC program will add to that by training officers to stop an action before it occurs.
“That’s the commitment we are making,” D’Albor said.
Sgt. Christopher Rudd said the program also will affect recruiting for the NIPD.
“We’re going to see certain traits that we’re looking for with folks who will buy into this program,” Rudd said. “When we’re putting it out there that this is our methodology I think that’s going to have a positive impact, they’re going to say that they would like to work here.”
The EPIC program was instituted by the New Orleans Police Department in 2016, and received wide acclaim following its implementation. In 2018, Loyola University hosted the first police intervention conference in New Orleans, where several organizations collaborated in furthering the goals of the program.
Police departments like the NOPD and Asheville Police Department have participated in EPIC, with many positive things to say about it.
“This program is going to equip our officers with a new skillset, “D’Albor said.