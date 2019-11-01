NIPD seeks vandals of vehicles at City Park maintenance yard

On Oct. 22, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a call at 300 Parkview Dr., which is the location of City Park.
Upon arrival officers were advised that several vehicles that were parked in the maintenance yard were found to have been vandalized and burglarized.
Surveillance footage showed three black males entering the area and then began throwing items at the vehicles. The three also opened the doors to several of the vehicles and entered them.
Those with any information about the burglary are asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
