NIPD seeks info on fatal shooting on Oct. 18

The New Iberia Police Department is looking for the person or people involved in a homicide investigation.
NIPD officers responded to a call on Oct. 18 to the 700 block of South Hopkins Street in reference to gunshots being fired.
The officers found one male victim at the scene, who was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for life threatening injuries.
On Oct. 30 he died because of the injuries sustained in the shooting.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.
