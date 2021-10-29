NIPD seeks help in investigation of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary

The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a criminal trespassing and attempted burglary investigation.

The incident occurred on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Duperior Avenue. Both incidents were reported in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone who can identify this individual are asked to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS and receive a reward of up to $1,000.00

Tags

Load comments