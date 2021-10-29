IBERIA CRIMESTOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK NIPD seeks help in investigation of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary Special to The Daily Iberian Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a criminal trespassing and attempted burglary investigation.The incident occurred on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Duperior Avenue. Both incidents were reported in the early hours of the morning.Anyone who can identify this individual are asked to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS and receive a reward of up to $1,000.00 Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Criminal Incident Investigation Help Crime Criminal Law Police Department Burglary New Iberia Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Westgate to celebrate homecoming Friday against Northside Champagne grateful for continued success Pecola’s Flowers owner celebrating personal, business milestones Residents not taking kindly to WalletHub ranking Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish Rodriguez pulls in a stingray while running jug lines at Lake Fausse Pointe The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches New Iberia man sentenced to 6 years in prison on child pornography charges 2 arrested on drug charges, third dies after fleeing from officers Mayor: City ranking shows fatal flaws of misinformation Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit