The New Iberia Police Department is asking for local assistance in identifying the suspect of a business burglary.
The burglary occurred at the Tobacco Plus store located at 1005 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. in New Iberia.
According to a prepared statement from the NIPD, the suspect entered the store by smashing the glass on the front door. Once in the business the suspect took serval cartons of cigarettes.
Anyone with information on this crime is ask to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.