NIPD seeking to identify shoplifter at Walmart

Iberia Crime Stoppers is looking for help identifying a suspect from a shoplifting complaint.
New Iberia Police Department officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, located at 1205 E. Admiral Doyle Dr., on Feb. 27 at approximately 7 p.m.
Video surveillance showed the male subject fleeing the store with two shopping carts filled with items that were wrapped in spider wire. The person is described as possibly a white male, wearing khaki pants, a red shirt and a gray skull cap with a mask. The person was seen leaving in a white Ford F-250 truck. The amount of merchandise taken was valued over approximately $4,000.
Anyone with information about the theft may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.