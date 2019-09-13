NIPD seeking person who stole laptop from pawn shop

On Monday, Aug. 26 officers with the New Iberia Police Department were notified of a theft which occurred at Cash Out Pawn Shop located at 906 S. Lewis St.
Officers were informed that a white male subject entered the business and stole a laptop computer. The owner of the business reviewed video footage which shows a male subject removing the computer and concealing it in his pants.
The subject was seen leaving the store in a newer model black in color four-door 1500 or 2500 Dodge Ram truck with chrome accents.
Those with any information about the crime or who know the identity of the person involved are asked to call submit an anonymous tip at www.P3tips.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.