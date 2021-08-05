The New Iberia Police Department is reinstating its COVID-19 protocols, which only allows one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents.
According to a prepared statement, residents needing to file a police report are also asked to call the non-emergency dispatch telephone at 369-2306.
Officers will take these non-emergency complaints over the phone, such as those that don't require an investigation on the scene or the collection of evidence.
The NIPD will continue to provide responses to emergencies, in-progress crimes and vehicle crashes where there is an immediate threat to life, health or property.
"This is an effort to ensure social distancing and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," according to the statement.