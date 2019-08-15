NIPD recovers stolen property, drugs upon executing search warrant

The New Iberia Police Department recovered stolen property and illegal narcotics at a residence Saturday.
The Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division of the NIPD executed a search warrant Saturday at a residence on the 700 block of Fontelieu Drive, according to a prepared statement.
The warrant was obtained after officers received information of stolen property at the residence as well as illegal narcotics activity being conducted at the residence.
During a search of the residence, suspected crystal methamphetamine, various pills, firearms and stolen property were located.
The occupant of the residence was not home at the time the warrant was executed.
Investigators are working to return the stolen property to the rightful owners and obtains warrants of arrest for the individuals involved, according to the statement.
Those who believe some of the recovered property belongs to them, or with any questions about the thefts, are asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division at 321-6355, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.