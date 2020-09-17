A New Iberia man is in jail, charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and several other counts resulting from what police say was retaliation for a shooting on Sept. 6 outside a rap concert at a club on Center Street.
According to New Iberia Police Department Chief Todd D’Albor, the arrest of Isaiah Francisco Johnson, 28, is part of an ongoing investigation into a spate of shootings that occurred in recent weeks.
Johnson was arrested on Sept. 15. In addition to the three attempted murder counts, he is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, assault by drive-by shooting, hit and run driving, illegal use of a weapon, multiple counts of felon carrying an illegal weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and failure to appear.
D’Albor said the charges stem from three separate shootings that took place in the days after the concert at Club Unique in the 1700 block of Center Street.
“We are currently in the process of conducting a thorough investigation,” D’Albor said. “We are expecting more arrests coming in near future as a result of these retaliatory-type shootings.”
The operator of Club Unique was arrested earlier this week for violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, operating a disorderly place and not having proper permits in the wake of the concert and shooting.
Johnson is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on $464,000 bond.