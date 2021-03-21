NIPD looks for tips in January hit and run

The New Iberia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a hit and run.
On Jan. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. a white male driving a dark colored Dodge Ram was traveling in the 300 block of Caroline Street when he hit a parked vehicle, causing the vehicle to hit a nearby residence.
The suspect in the vehicle then ran into a residence and fled the scene prior to New Iberia police officers’ arrival. The estimated cost in damages is approximately $15,000 to $20,000.
Anyone with information about the hit and run may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
