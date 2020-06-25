The New Iberia Police Department is looking for help in identifying a person who is reported to have stolen a wallet at a local store.
A white male subject was first identified as a suspect, but after he contacted the police department the NIPD said he is no longer a suspect.
The wallet’s owner had used a self-check out register at the store and let his wallet with a large amount of cash in it at the register, the NIPD said in a prepared statement. When he returned to the register the wallet was no longer there.
Police said that a review of surveillance cameras showed a white male taking the wallet from the self-checkout area.
Anyone who can help identify the person who stole the wallet is asked to call Iberia Crime Stopper at 369-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at 369-2306.