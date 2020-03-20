NIPD looking for suspect in theft of man’s wallet

The New Iberia Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying the suspects involving a theft complaint.
NIPD officers responded to a call about a stolen wallet at Advance Auto Parts at 818 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. on March 3. The victim said he dropped his wallet near him while shopping when a black male wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses squatted down and picked up his wallet. The man quickly left the store in a gold colored vehicle. The wallet contained more than $1,000 cash and several cards.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.