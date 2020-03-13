NIPD looking for help identifying theft suspect

The New Iberia Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects in reference to a theft complaint.
On Feb. 21, officers responded to the 600 block of Malain Street where a light skinned male, wearing a camouflage jacket, light colored pants and black shoes was seen under the carport of a residence. The man returned again on Feb. 22 wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and black gloves. The suspect is reported to have stolne items underneath the homeowner’s carport.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.