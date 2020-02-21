NIPD looking for help identifying suspects

The New Iberia Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspects involved in possible car break-ins.
On Jan. 21, two unknown males were caught on video surveillance looking inside vehicles belonging to homeowners. On the video, both males were wearing hooded sweatshirts and jeans. One of the males was also seen riding a bike, while the other was walking. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Inez Street.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.