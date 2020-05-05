A man called police in what an officer called as an angry mood Tuesday evening, setting off a standoff between police and the resident at a home in the Acadian Acres subdivision.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, the department received an “irate" phone call from a man who was at a home at the intersection of Alameda and E. Santa Clara streets shortly before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the scene, but the man refused to come out of the house when they tried to talk with him.
"We are just trying to talk to him and find our what is going on," said NIPD Public Information Officer Capt. John Babin.
Neighbors said they saw police officers with guns drawn in the area shortly after 6 p.m. Babin said it is not known if the man is armed or not or whether there is anyone else in the house with him.
"We have to treat it as if he is armed," Babin said.
The incident was resolved around 10 p.m., Babin said. No charges have been filed.