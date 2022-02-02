NIPD

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead this week

After receiving a call at 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 1500 block of Montagne Street where the victim was found laying on the floor with gunshot wounds inside the residence. 

The victim, a 25 year old male, was pronounced deceased as a result of the gunshot wounds. 

New Iberia police are continuing to investigate the incident, including conducting interviews, canvassing the neighborhood, processing evidence and video surveillance. 

There were no signs of forced entry at the home, and at this moment it is believed the victim and suspect knew each other. 

Tags

Load comments