The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a man who was found shot to death in his home Saturday. 

According to a prepared statement, officers with the NIPD responded at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South Lewis Street in reference to a call regarding a deceased male.

Upon arrival, Officers observed a black male laying on the floor inside of his residence surrounded with an apparent gunshot wound. The male died on scene due to his injuries.

Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department are looking for Anthony Jamaal Loston.

Loston is a person of interest in this investigation and currently wanted for questioning. Loston is a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, weighing approximately 220 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Loston, contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous.

