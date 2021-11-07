featured NIPD investigating man shot to death BY STAFF REPORTS | THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn Author email Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a man who was found shot to death in his home Saturday. According to a prepared statement, officers with the NIPD responded at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South Lewis Street in reference to a call regarding a deceased male.Upon arrival, Officers observed a black male laying on the floor inside of his residence surrounded with an apparent gunshot wound. The male died on scene due to his injuries.Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department are looking for Anthony Jamaal Loston.Loston is a person of interest in this investigation and currently wanted for questioning. Loston is a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, weighing approximately 220 pounds.If anyone knows the whereabouts of Loston, contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Iberia Anthony Jamaal Loston Police Police Department Male Investigator Stopper Whereabouts Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 7, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Big pass plays lift Hornets past CHS Loreauville clinches perfect regular season; Highland wins thriller; NISH falls to Southside Brooks “Tookey” Hebert David Joseph Molbert, DDS Sample the best food from the best cooks in the Teche Area Denham Springs duo runs away with 1st in LHSBN tourney; CHS fields three boats Sheila Delahoussaye First buck for Jax is a 6-pointer shot while hunting with grandpa Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A BRETT LANG Trio of Tigers leads area playoff squads Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit