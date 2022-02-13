NIPD

New Iberia police are working a scene off Cherokee Street where human remains have reportedly been located in the area. 

Skeletal remains were located in a brushed vegetated area and the NIPD are currently working with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to identify the remains.

The remains were reportedly found as part of a preliminary investigation related to the disappearance of Deja Cummings, who was reported missing on Oct. 18 of last year.

NIPD Chief Todd D’Albor verified that the remains existed and the NIPD was working with Louisiana State Police to identify the remains.

The investigation remains ongoing, and foul play is suspected. 

 

