NIPD investigating brick thrown through Methodist Church window

Iberia Crimestoppers is seeking help in identifying the subject(s) involved in a criminal damage to property investigation.
On May 25, an officer with the New Iberia Police Department handled a complaint at First United Methodist Church, 117 Jefferson St., in reference to someone throwing a brick through the window that caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
Anyone with information about the crime can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com.
