NIPD

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Mississippi Street. 

The incident happened at approximately 12:35 p.m. and left one male victim injured with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital.  

The investigation is still on going. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

Tags

Load comments