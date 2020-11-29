NIPD, Dept. of Corrections to enter into police radio interoperability agreement

The New Iberia City Council will vote to authorize the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding between the New Iberia Police Department and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections for police radio interoperability at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The memorandum shows that both entities agree on the mutual benefits that radio and antenna systems provide, and would also grant authority for the DPS to locate and maintain the DPS’ radio system to the New Iberia tower and transmitter building, as well as to maintain appropriate grounding of the tower and new transmitter at the DPS’ expense. The maintenance in the surrounding area will be provided for by the city.
The terms of the agreement will last 12 months upon being signed.
In other business, the council will vote to accept a bid and award a contract to Coastal Timbers Inc. for the city slips shoreline development project. Coastal Timbers gave the lowest bid for the project at $219,000, which is $4,770 under the project’s budget.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.