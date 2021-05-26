The New Iberia Police Department has instituted a safe exchange zone for the exchange of children when child custody disputes are involved.
The zone, which is located at the police station on Main Street, can also be used by people who sell items on social media and need a safe place to meet the person they are buying or selling from.
The “Safe Exchange Zone” features a marked designated area directly on the side
of the Police Department. The zone has fully functioning cameras and these cameras are fully functional recording cameras, and these cameras are monitored 24 hours a day.
“This is just another thing that we, the New Iberia Police Department, can do to help our citizens feel and be safer,” Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a prepared statement.