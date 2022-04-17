The Bayou Teche Museum’s annual gala is back once again with a night of excitement that will also generate funds for the future expansion of the museum.
The Bayou Teche Museum, First Horizon Foundation, and Musson-Patout are presenting “A Night at the Museum – Party Like You Used To – Welcome Back!” this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The gala will take place at the museum, Sliman Theater, Doc Voorhies Wing and a special tent area.
Museum Director Marcia Patout said this year’s theme is to acknowledge “our long collective sleep during COVID and how much we are enjoying getting back to normal.” As a result, a silent auction will be held out of respect for local retailers and those who have given their time and services to the museum over the years.
The gala will take place in the midst of construction work that is underway at the museum for expansion. Although the back of the building is still too far in its construction phase to be open to the public, the front of the museum where the future exhibit to Gov. Kathleen Blanco will be open for those attending the gala.
Patout said interest has remained high for the return of the gala, with more than 400 patrons signing up for tickets so far.
Some of the main features of the night will include a silent auction and live auction that will offer several enticing experiences as well as unique art. The top item this year is “A Meal with Shaquille,” which will include a dinner for eight with the NBA star.
State Sen. Fred Mills will serve as the auctioneer for the night with help from former Speaker of the House and current Iberia Parish Tax Assessor Taylor Barras.
Patout said the gala is the only fundraiser for the Bayou Teche Museum and provides critical help in helping the museum not only operate but expand. The museum is currently in its second phase of expansion, which includes a newly constructed back end to the Doc Voorhies Wing that will include new exhibits.
The Blanco exhibit will be one of the first exhibits in the new wing, and the exhibit design team is finalizing those plans, Patout said.
For gala ticket information, those interested can call the museum at 337-606-5977.