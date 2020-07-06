THIBODAUX — Nicholls State University students explored topics including William Faulkner and Breakfast at Tiffany’s in the latest issue of the Gulf Coast undergraduate humanities journal, "Chênière."
In its fourth installment, Chênière is produced by the Department of English, Modern Languages, and Cultural Studies.
The issue features five articles from multiple fields of study, including art history, film and early American literary studies. Student authors are: Tabitha Mire (BA ‘19) from Lockport; Krista Butts, teaching certification graduate student from Houma; Caitlin Jones, a senior English major from Raceland; Lillian LeCompte, a junior English major from Houma; and Hannah Reynolds, a senior English major from Troy, North Carolina.
“This issue is the culmination of a year of hard work, from procuring submissions to moving through the editing process,” said faculty advisor Dr. Michael Martin, assistant professor of English. “The five articles are some of the highest quality essays yet published in Chênière.”
Dr. Scott Banville, associate professor of English, founded the online journal, which accepts submissions year-round, in 2014. Student editors are Angel Chaisson, a senior English major from Gibson; Caleb Martin, a sophomore secondary education major from Bourg; and Lexie Pellegrin, a senior English major from Chauvin. Dr. J. Patrick Perkins, associate professor of English, also serves as faculty advisor.
Faculty editors from the Department of English, Modern Languages, and Cultural Studies are Dr. Banville, Dr. Alex Fabrizio, Dr. Abigail Scherer and Dr. Victoria Scholz. To submit an essay, contact nsuchenieresubmit@gmail.com.
You can view the issue here: https://www.nicholls.edu/cheniere/articles/volume-4/.
Major in English, Modern Languages and Cultural Studies to be able to access many career or graduate school opportunities in various fields. The program offers five concentrations: children’s and young adult literature, creative writing, film studies, literary studies and rhetoric/professional writing. For more information visit https://www.nicholls.edu/language/.