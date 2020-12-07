An online education resource has dubbed Nicholls State University as a Hidden Gem of the Southeast.
College Raptor considers a university a Hidden Gem if they receive fewer than 5,000 applications, enroll fewer than 7,000 undergraduates and have an acceptance rate higher than 10 percent. Other criteria include graduation rates, campus diversity and endowment per student.
Three schools were selected from each state as Hidden Gems in the region consisting of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
“We take pride in our programs that help students reach their educational goals and prepare for successful careers,” Dr. Sue Westbrook, provost and vice president for academic affairs said. “As a smaller university, our professors can devote more individualized time per student and implement high impact practices in their approach to teaching, which has been proven to lead to greater student success.”
College Raptor aims to help students find the most affordable schools that best fit their academic and career goals