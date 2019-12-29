Nicholas, local unit director, takes Lafayette position

LAFAYETTE — The New Iberia Boys and Girls Club will experience a major change in the new year as Unit Director Micah Nicholas heads to a club in Lafayette.
Nicholas, a New Iberia native and a recipient of The Daily Iberian’s 20 Under 40, announced earlier this month he will begin a new adventure as unit director of a Boys and Girls Club facility in Lafayette starting Jan. 1.
Nicholas said Friday that while he was excited about the new venture, he feels immense pride at where the New Iberia Boys and Girls Club has headed during his tenure, and is confident about the leadership taking his place.
As unit director in New Iberia, Nicholas said one of his biggest goals was improving staff culture and the club environment.
“The way I’ve measured it is community support,” Nicholas said. “We’ve had increased community support and our average daily attendance has increased.”
Official surveys given to the children who attend the Boys and Girls Club have also shown an increase in satisfaction from safety to fun, Nicholas said.
NIcholas said another accomplishment as unit director was establishing a busing system from Iberia Parish schools to the Boys and Girls Club facility.
“That took two years to figure out how to make that work,” Nicholas said. “I think that increase in numbers and the bus system are probably my defining moments here.”
Nicholas said he’s learned a lot personally from the job as well, from working in a leadership position to connecting with the children who attend the Boys and Girls Club.
“When you take a job like this where you align your career with your passion, you always think you’re going to enrich their (children’s) lives more than they enrich your life,” Nicholas said.
“All the things I’ve said that kids have repeated back to me is amazing,” he added. “when I told kids I was leaving, some of the toughest kids were the ones crying.”
Nicholas said program director Brianna Davis will be stepping up to fill the role of unit director at the facility. He added that he was confident in Davis’ abilities.
“We have a shared vision of what we want this club to be,” he said. “It’s not going to look much different, she’s going to do the same things I did but she’s going to bring her Brianna flair.”