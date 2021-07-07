The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to set eight properties up for public hearing in October after the city’s building inspector showed them to be in poor condition.
The eight blighted properties were selected from all over the city, and will go before the city’s property standards process where they could possibly be demolished.
Properties up for review included 714 Ann St. in District 5; 1612 Brian St. in District 4; 515 Daigle St. in District 2; 136 W. Dale St. in District 3; 103 Doris St. in District 3; 809 Edna St. in District 5; 811 Edna St. in District 3 and 720 Hebert St. in District 2.
Building Inspector for the city Jimmy Landry presented each of the structures to the council with a brief description of the problems for each.
“This is just setting it for public hearing,” Landry said.
Problems for some of the properties included cases of busted windows and falling roofs, to homes with a tree through them like in the case of 136 W. Dale St.
Other homes like the one on Daigle Street had been burned down years ago and never repaired, Landry said.
New Iberia city government has been working through several batches of blighted properties to help alleviate the large number of abandoned or unsafe homes across the city.
Several properties were voted to be demolished earlier this year as part of the same process.
The council unanimously voted to approve a public hearing for each of the properties on Oct. 5. When Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid asked why the hearing was so far away, Landry said the process to contact each of the property holders was a lengthy one.
“Part of the reason is that I have to notify them, then it takes the post office a couple of months usually to make sure they’re serviced,” Landry said. “I’m trying to give them enough time.”
DeCourt added that in the meantime the council will be dealing with another batch of properties to be reviewed as well.
“We try not to do them all at the same meeting,” DeCourt said. “We should have another batch at the next meeting.”