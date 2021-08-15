The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve where the $19 million in expected funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will go at Tuesday’s meeting.
The act was signed into law on March 11th, and includes COVID-19 relief for municipalities like New Iberia across the country. The program will ultimately distribute $651 billion to America’s cities, towns and villages.
The resolution at Tuesday’s council meeting determines where those funds will go for the city of New Iberia, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration has already compiled a proposed list of projects, drainage and sewer repairs.
Among the local projects is a $1 million allocation to blighted and adjudicated property demolition and redevelopment.The funds would be a part of the city’s “One Block at a Time” campaign to aggressively address the severe amount of neglected and abandoned properties within New Iberia.
Another $1 million will go toward public restrooms and a stage at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza. The measure was listed last year in DeCourt’s Master Plan projects as an attempt to revitalize and expand on Bouligny Plaza’s potential as a recreational hub in New Iberia.
A $1.3 million project will consist of adding a swimming pool for the Louisiana PepperPlex, which the city government has also recently taken on as a major development project. The council recently approved the creation of an economic district that will add much needed funds for the development of the PepperPlex, which advocates have waited many years for.
Other projects include $600,000 for sprinkler system improvements at Cyr-Gates Community Center; $400,000 for improvements to the Cliff Aucoin Building; $150,000 for a citywide litter program; $100,000 for improvements to the Martin Luther King Boys & Girls Club space; $850,000 for a ladder truck for the New Iberia Fire Department; $400,000 for community police outreach; $300,000 for Recreation Department vehicles and $300,000 for sewerage for annexation areas.
For drainage work, proposed projects include $1.8 million for a retention area in Acadian Acres; $900,000 for clearing canals and reworking banks in all districts; $1 million for replacing culverts in areas of no conflict within existing utilities; $400,000 for upgrading drainage at the park and $250,000 for Armenco pump station automation updates.
Specific drainage work will also take place in the St. Peter/Ann, Dale/Weldon, St. Peter/Glen/Evangeline streets areas as well as ditches along the Evangeline/Bayard areas.
Sewer work includes a $4 million project for rerouting corrective action that will affect half of New Iberia as well as $500,000 additional funds for corrective actions citywide.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.