The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution awarding a contract to Francise Horticultural Services for the expansion of the West End Park splash pad at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council requested sealed bids for the American Rescue Plan Act project and received the company as the only response with a bid of $259,000.
The splash pad, located at West End Park, was completed in 2019 partially as a replacement to the former swimming pool located at the park. Since its construction, the New Iberia City Council has discussed additional improvements to the splash pad area.
In other business, the council will approve negotiation of a cooperative endeavor agreement with the town of Berwick.
The agreement is related to use of Berwick’s town jail to house detainees that cannot be incarcerated at the Iberia Parish Jail. The resolution would authorize the mayor to execute all documentation in relation to the agreement as well.
The council will vote to accept proposals from Pelican Waste and Debris for disaster recovery services as well.
A change order for the MLK Community Center and West End Improvements Project will be voted on, along with a resolution approving a contract for professional services related to the ARPA project to purchase and install an oil water separator for the city of New Iberia.
The council will review property standards for dilapidated structures located at 515 Daigre St. and 318 Weeks St. and take any appropriate action related to the properties as well.
A resolution declaring buildings located at 809 Edna St. and 808 Lombard St. dilapidated and setting a public hearing for review is also on the agenda.
The council will be hearing from Brad Kolder of Kolder, Slaven, & Company LLC. who will be presenting a financial report for the fiscal year ending on Oct. 31, 2021.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of New Iberia City Hall.