NICC to approve change order for emergency standby generator at Tete Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant

The New Iberia City Council will vote to accept a change order for the installation and integration of an emergency standby generator at the Tete Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will also vote to authorize the mayor to complete and execute the Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire for the city.
Also on the agenda is an ordinance to be adopted that will authorize the purchase of properties fronting Twenty Arpent Road at Ann Street. The purchase will be for the purpose of creating a park on Ann Street.
The council will vote to adopt another ordinance that will authorize the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding between the city of New Iberia and Department of Public Safety and Corrections for police radio interoperability as we.
An ordinance that would apply more specific restrictions on unlawful noises in the city will be up for adoption as well. During a council meeting earlier this month, the council voted to introduce the ordinance, which has the intention of giving officers more flexibility in enforcing noise complaints within city limits.
The council will vote on an ordinance approving budget allocations for the American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the city of New Iberia from the federal government.
In other business, the council will vote to introduce an ordinance amending laws related to dangerous animals in the city.
Another introductory ordinance will amend a law prohibiting certain activities in travel lanes if approved as well.
Michael Bell, Eula Williams and Deborah Mitchell will speak to the council to present
Coach Robert Paul with the Felicite Humanitarian Historical Society Award.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.