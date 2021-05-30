The Optimist Club of New Iberia will be hosting its annual Respect for Law Enforcement event and luncheon Wednesday afternoon.
Representatives of the New Iberia Police Department, Iberia Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop I will be on hand to honor an outstanding officer from their organizations. Each honoree’s supervisor or commanding officer will give a presentation on why he or she is the best at what they do.
The honored officers will also have an opportunity to speak on why they chose law enforcement as a career and relay any insights or experiences that they deem relevant to effective law enforcement in today’s society.
The emcee for the event will be 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney Bofill “Bo” Duhé. He will also speak about efforts in the 16th JDC District Attorney’s office at the beginning of the program.
A July 1965 discussion between past Optimist International President Carl Bowen and former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover resulted in the birth of the Respect For Law Community activity. Over the years, the event has become the fourth most popular Optimist activity, with more than 1,500 clubs participating each year.
The New Iberia event will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Comfort Inn and Suites, 924 E. Admiral Doyle Drive.