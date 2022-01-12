NI native Romero joins Landry, Watkins, Repaske & Breaux

Landry, Watkins, Repaske & Breaux have a new addition to the team in New Iberia native Dustin Romero.
Romero plans to maintain a strong general practice in the areas of real estate, general litigation, domestic and family law, personal injury, estate planning, successions, business transactions and other general practice areas for the law firm, according to a prepared statement from the firm.
According to the statement, Romero is highly motivated, down to earth and approachable and couldn’t wait to come back home to work and raise a family.
“Having been born and raised in Iberia Parish, he looks forward to cultivating lifelong relationships from a local client base,” the statement read. “Being a native of Iberia Parish,he can relate to local clients on a uniquely personal level that ‘big law’ overlooks.”
When asked why he chose the law firm, Romero said that he looks forward to cultivating lifelong relationships in the New Iberia area.
“I want to know my clients, I want to stay with my clients.” Romero said in the statement. “I want to grow with my clients and represent them through multiple generations.
“The beauty of New Iberia and the surrounding area is that I’ll be able to help someone through all life’s accomplishments and challenges – from estate planning to a loved one’s succession, from closing on a home to handling sensitive family law matters, from starting a business to being a voice for the injured and wronged.
“I want to apply my skills to keep my clients out of court where possible, but look forward to advocating for them in court when all else fails. Lifelong relationships are what I look forward to the most.”
Romero is married to Meghan Magar Romero, who he met at his alma mater, Catholic High School. They welcomed their first child, Noah Romero, in June 2021.
Meghan Romero comes from a family of educators and is currently a sixth grade math teacher at Loreauville Elementary. In his spare time, Dustin likes fishing and hunting, spending time with his family and supporting LSU and UL Lafayette athletics.