NI man arrested for pointing gun at youths

PATTERSON — A New Iberia man was arrested after he was alleged to have pointed a gun at a group of juveniles in Patterson Saturday.
According to a prepared statement from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Gabriel Jr. was arrested at 6:55 p.m. for aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace while intoxicated.
A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Gabriel Street in reference to a complaint of gunshots.
While investigating, the deputy made contact with complainants who stated that Gabriel had pointed a gun at a group of juveniles. The deputy made contact with Gabriel and took him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.