NI Housing Authority submits action plan

The Problem
The New Iberia Housing Authority has faced issues coming into compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations for several years. There have been several threats to close HANI as it currently operates, leading the city of New Iberia and Mayor Freddie DeCourt to act as intermediary between the two parties. Over the past six months, the St. John the Baptist Housing Authority has assisted the housing authority, addressing many of the deficiencies HUD had noted.
The Status
The Housing Authority of New Iberia submitted its Quarterly Corrective Action Plan report after the board of commissioners approved it last month.
According to the plan, “HANI realises continued efforts are required to improve management, financial and physical conditions of the housing authority.” The housing authority also submitted a list of prepared plans to correct several identified deficiencies.
Some of the improvements in the plan include engaging the services of a legal firm and an IT firm to install computer equipment and a multifunctional copier. It was identified that the PHA had two vendors providing phone service and another vendor providing internet services. One vendor was procured to consolidate the services, reducing costs.
What’s next
Some outstanding tasks HANI still needs to address include auditing issues, financial issues, updating banking accounts, staff training, hiring a new executive director, insurance issues and the submission of board meeting minutes. DeCourt said the ongoing problems may come up at the next council meeting.