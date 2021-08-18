The New Iberia City Council unanimously approved a proposal that would allocate $19 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act fund to a large swath of projects and infrastructure at Tuesday’s meeting.
Although the plan laid out by Mayor Freddie DeCourt is only in its infancy and will involve a huge amount of legwork over the next four years, the council and administration all seemed to agree that the proposal was headed in the right direction.
“We don’t exactly have all of our parameters on what we can spend,” DeCourt said at the meeting. “We’ve been going through it and trying to figure out what the parameters are and some can be amended.”
The act comes from a large federal infrastructure push that is headed to municipalities all over the country, and DeCourt said two checks will be distributed over the course of four years.
Some of the major pushes for the program include a $1 million blighted property voucher campaign that will renovate existing houses owned by local residents.
“That is one where we will have to find a consultant or company,” DeCourt said. “It’s for deserving people who need it and it’ll take the whole four years.”
Others included a new swimming pool at the Louisiana PepperPlex, which the mayor and council are hoping to push as the recreational flagship of New Iberia, as well as money allocated for policing, parks and sidewalks.
The other part of the act will go toward sewer and water infrastructure in the city, which was also laid out at the meeting.
Members of the council agreed that the breadth of the money’s allocations would require vast oversight and take up a large portion of the next few years.
“We’re going to do a lot more work on this,” Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said. “These are very high level estimates, those numbers could change significantly. If some change too much we’ll have the ability to decide if we want it.”
However, much of the planned projects are in line with DeCourt’s Master Plan that he presented last year to local residents. The emphasis on shovel-ready projects that could immediately increase the quality of life in New Iberia has been tied into the infrastructure package, and also aligns with the recent road bond floated by the council.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin said. “This could significantly reduce the financial strain on our budget going down the road, things we couldn’t do before we can do now.”