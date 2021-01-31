NI council to vote on ordinance to amend budget for wastewater project

In a shorter than usual meeting, the New Iberia City Council will vote to approve an ordinance that will amend the budget for a wastewater project at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will vote to amend the budget to recognize the facility planning and control project at the meeting.
The project is funded by $265,000 in state grant revenue. Costs for the project include infrastructure, engineering, hiring a technical contract and administrative expenses associated with the project.
A public hearing will be held in the council chambers before the ordinance is voted on as well.
In other business, treasurer Kevin Zerangue will brief the council on the mid-year to date budget report on all city departments.
Departments include salaries, auto allowance, FICA, Medicare taxes, legal fees, technicians contracts, printing, travel, training, the Master Plan and capital outlay.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.