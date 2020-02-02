NI City Council to vote on mayor’s choice for new city prosecutor

The New Iberia City Council will vote to ratify Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s choice for a new city prosecutor at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
DeCourt has been in the process of interviewing candidates for the position after current prosecutor Anne Stevens announced her retirement after more than 30 years in the position.
The mayor announced that he had conducted five interviews for the position with consultation from city attorney Jeff Simon and the New Iberia Police Department’s assistant police chief Brandon Williams.
DeCourt said his choice for the new city prosecutor was Nicole Burke.
“Of all the talented attorneys interviewed, her work ethic and experience stood out,” DeCourt said in an announcement letter. “Her experience at both the attorney general’s offices and district attorney’s office make her well rounded.
“Having prosecuted all types of felony cases for many years gives her the experience to hit the ground running from day one. I feel she will serve the citizens of New Iberia well.”
According to Burke’s resume, she has worked at the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office since 2013, having started overseeing the Juvenile Division from 2013 to 2014 and has handled more than 400 pending felony cases from 2014 to the present.
She also served as an assistant attorney general for the Louisiana Department of Justice and worked as a Baton Rouge attorney.
In other business, the council will vote on resolution to award a contract to Royal Security Solutions for an access control upgrade project.
The council will also vote to authorize the mayor to negotiate the price, terms and conditions for painting city hall.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.